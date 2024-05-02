Rana's Cousin Chef Aashritha Daggubati on MasterChef India Telugu set

Want to enjoy the flavour of your favourite drink for a longer time? Just turn it into a dessert! That’s the innovative concept of MasterChef India Telugu’s most recent ‘Liquid to Dessert’ challenge. This challenge was introduced by celebrity guest judge Chef Aashritha Daggubati, a baker, food blogger, entrepreneur, travel and culinary enthusiast, Tollywood superstar Venkatesh’s daughter and Rana Daggubati’s cousin. Even though she has been living in Barcelona since 2019, at heart she’s a global citizen constantly exploring her love for food, travel and photography.







In this challenge, the home cooks were assigned popular drinks and the flavours of these drinks had to be incorporated into a dessert. The home cooks also needed to make sure that the inherent flavour and familiarity of the drink was not lost in the transition process. The drinks used in this challenge were pani puri, filter coffee, Shirley Temple, pachi pulusu, aam panna, pina colada, panakam and ragi java.





Chef Aashritha, along with Chefs Sanjay Thumma, Nikitha Umesh and Chalapathi Rao were then tasked with the responsibility of selecting the best dish of the day and the bottom two dishes. While on one hand the bottom two dishes disqualified their makers from the race for the immunity challenge, on the other hand the best dish of the day won its maker an advantage for the next challenge.





So, stay tuned to witness which dish is named best dish of the day and which two dishes make it to the bottom. Don’t forget to follow these home cooks as they venture into a delectable journey in pursuit of their gastronomical dreams and the coveted title of MasterChef India Telugu.



