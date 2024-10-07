Rana to release Alia Bhatt's Jigra in AP/TG?

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati has reportedly planned to release the Bollywood film ‘Jigra’ in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since he has gained confidence in the action thriller. ‘Apart from liking the new-age concept, Rana has a good rapport with Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and would be giving the film a good number of theatres and great exposure for a Hindi movie,” says a source.

Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' which sees her in a fierce avatar of a girl who's ready to do anything to protect her brother Ankur (played by Vedang Raina), has gotten a great response for its trailer. The film almost makes one call Alia 'Lady Bachchan' and fans are looking forward to seeing 'Jigra'. It's set to release on October 11. “Alia Bhat has become popular among Telugu viewers after her village belle role opposite Ram Charan in ‘RRR’ and it is bound to get some openings in Telugu states,” he adds.

After minting money on Tamil dubbed movies like ‘Jailer’, ‘Raayan’ and ‘Satyam Sundaram’, Rana has resolved to put his money into a Hindi movie this time. "There are a lot of viewers for Hindi films in Telangana in comparison to Andhra Pradesh. This movie revolving around sibling bonding has enough potential to draw Telugu viewers during Dasara holidays,” he concludes.