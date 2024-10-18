Rana to release acclaimed film All We Imagine as Light

After distributing films like ‘35’ and ‘Jigra,’ Rana Daggubati is all set to release the Malayalam film "All We Imagine as Light" all over India on November 22. After a terrific run at film festivals and wide theatrical opening in France and Italy, ‘All We Imagine as Light’ continues to gather momentum as it heads to Indian theatres. The film will also be released in the UK and the United States of America in November.



Rana Daggubati, said, “We are very excited to bring this incredible film to Indian theatres. We are committed to bringing unique and meaningful stories to audiences across the country. Payal has made a beautiful film, and we can’t wait to share it with Indian audiences."



Speaking about the India theatrical release, Payal Kapadia, Director, of All We Imagine as Light, shared, "This film has been years in the making, and I am incredibly excited for the next phase. It is for the first time that a film of mine will be released in theatres and Indian audiences will finally be able to buy tickets and experience it on a big screen, where cinema truly comes to life.”



The film will be screened in all major cities, including Hyderabad, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.