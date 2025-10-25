Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj Spark Pregnancy Rumors?

Tollywood star Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj have set social media abuzz with speculation that they are expecting their first child. A recent picture shared by Miheeka, in which she is seen gently placing her hand on her belly, has gone viral—prompting a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.



Rana, known for his stellar performances in films like Leader, Baahubali, and Nene Raju Nene Mantri, is currently trending across platforms as fans eagerly await an official confirmation from the couple.



Miheeka, a well-known entrepreneur and wedding planner, married Rana in an intimate ceremony during the pandemic, following a quick proposal that captured headlines at the time. Rana, apart from being an acclaimed actor, has also evolved into a successful producer and distributor, backing concept-driven films such as 36 Chinna Kadha Kadhu.



At present, he is producing ‘Kaantha’, featuring Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. The film is said to revolve around the life of a yesteryear Tamil superstar and has already generated strong buzz in industry circles.



Hailing from an illustrious film family, Rana is the grandson of legendary producer Dr. D. Ramanaidu, who holds the record for producing over 100 films and founding one of South India’s largest studio empires. His father, Suresh Babu, continues to be a leading producer and distributor, while his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati recently scored a massive hit with Sankranthiki Vasthanam. Meanwhile, Rana’s younger brother, Abhiram, has turned his attention to managing the family’s business operations after his debut film, Ahimsa, underperformed at the box office.