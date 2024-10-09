Rana is like a brother, says Samantha
After a long time, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared on the stage and lauded Rana Daggubati for promoting female-oriented films these days. “I wish we had a brother like Rana who supports and distributes women-centric movies. He can be called brother now since he is married,’ says Samantha at an event. ‘I am thankful to Telugu fans and audiences for encouraging and supporting me throughout my career. I will never forget their love and affection. I am in this position because of them,’ she added. She also says, "Actresses playing lead roles have a message. We are reminding the female audience that you are the hero of your life. So I adore Alia and her body of work since she reminds us that we are heroes of our own stories," she pointed out
She also thanked seasoned director Trivikram Srinivas for giving her big hits like ‘Aa Aa’, 'Attarintiki Daredi', and S/o of Satyamurthy. “Even actor Rahul Ravindran who is making his debut in Bollywood with ‘Jigra’. I also acted with him in ‘U Turn’ and he is one of the nicest persons in the world,’ she informs. She declined to sing a song when the anchor was about to ask her, but Alia Bhat took the challenge of singing her chartbuster ‘Oo Antava’ by reading out lyrics from a phone and Samantha truly enjoyed those few lines like 'Koka Koka Koda Kadithe Kora Kora Mantu Chustharu.... “You were perfect,’ said Samantha while giggling all the way.
She was looking cheerful and happy after a long time and earlier, she attended the function of ‘Kushi’ with some health issues. She was a bit hesitant as she was exposed to sharp lights on stage. Now, she hasn’t signed any Telugu film and only announced a film ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ under her production and it is expected to take off soon.