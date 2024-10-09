Rana is like a brother, says Samantha

She also thanked seasoned director Trivikram Srinivas for giving her big hits like ‘Aa Aa’, 'Attarintiki Daredi', and S/o of Satyamurthy. “Even actor Rahul Ravindran who is making his debut in Bollywood with ‘Jigra’. I also acted with him in ‘U Turn’ and he is one of the nicest persons in the world,’ she informs. She declined to sing a song when the anchor was about to ask her, but Alia Bhat took the challenge of singing her chartbuster ‘Oo Antava’ by reading out lyrics from a phone and Samantha truly enjoyed those few lines like 'Koka Koka Koda Kadithe Kora Kora Mantu Chustharu.... “You were perfect,’ said Samantha while giggling all the way.

She was looking cheerful and happy after a long time and earlier, she attended the function of ‘Kushi’ with some health issues. She was a bit hesitant as she was exposed to sharp lights on stage. Now, she hasn’t signed any Telugu film and only announced a film ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ under her production and it is expected to take off soon.