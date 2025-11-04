Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media Unveils Five-film Line-up

Hyderabad:Actor-producer Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious five-film slate, including the banner's first Hindi title which will be an adaptation of author Aravind Adiga's acclaimed novel "Last Man in Tower" with Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.Acclaimed American director Ben Rekhi will helm the adaptation of the 2011 book, which explores moral compromises, ambition, and the fragility of human relationships against the backdrop of a changing India, a press release said.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Spirit Media's maiden home production "Kaantha", headlined by Dulquer Salmaan and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

�With 'Kaantha' releasing soon, I'm thrilled to announce Spirit's Hindi production debut with the adaptation of 'Last Man in Tower',� said Daggubati, while expressing excitement over working with Bajpayee.

"We couldn't have had a better team of collaborators to do our first Hindi film with. With 'Kaantha', the adaptation of 'Last Man in Tower', and the other films we're supporting in different capacities - have all given us a chance to partner with different creative teams � directors, writers and producers," he added.

With a book adaptation, Bajpayee said there is always a responsibility to be both meaningful and inspiring.

"With Rana Daggubati's studio behind it, there is a strong sense of purpose and backing. Their belief in sincere storytelling gives the film the space and confidence it deserves. Working with Ben Rekhi has been a very rewarding experience. I have been fortunate to work alongside extremely talented co-actors who brought honesty and depth to every moment. It elevated the experience in the truest sense," he said.

Director Rekhi described the author as �one of the greatest writers of our generation".

�I'm so thrilled to have worked with such incredible collaborators to bring his brilliant book to life," he added.

Spirit Media's first production "Kaantha" is a Tamil period-noir drama thriller, set to be released in theatres on November 14.

�I heard the story of 'Kaantha' in 2019 and fell in love instantly. It truly is a labour of love and one of the most special films in my career. The process of partnering with newer creative talent and Rana as a producer has been a really fulfilling experience.

"Stories like these are rare and few, and I'm just thrilled to have had a chance to work with the team that is as excited about the story as I am," Salmaan said.

Spirit Media's line-up also includes three Telugu titles -- "Dark Chocolate", "Psyche Siddharth" and "Premante".

"Dark Chocolate" is a dark comedy thriller, which will be co-produced with Waltair Productions, while "Psyche Siddharth" will mark the debut of a new filmmaker and will be presented and distributed by Spirit Media.

"Premante" is a love-comedy-thriller backed by Spirit Media and debut producer Jhanvi Narang.

Daggubati's banner recently distributed filmmaker Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light", which won the Grand Prix award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, as well as Sundance winner "Sabar Bonda", directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade.