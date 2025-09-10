Rana Daggubati to Play Lord Rama in Mirai; Ravi Teja, Dulquer Salman to Surprise with Cameos

As the action-adventure movie 'Mirai' starring Teja Sajja in lead role is gearing up for release, a reliable source revealed that "Rana Daggubati would be seen playing Lord Rama" in the film.

The much-anticipate movie will not premiere in Dubai but will be screened in the US, the unit said. During the pre-release event, Teja Sajja teased the audience stating there are two undisclosed cameos ready to surprise viewers.

"Along with emotion, action, adventure and a whole new world in the film, there is also little devotion," Teja said adding "but mainly there are a few surprises. There are two cameo roles, but to know who they are - you need to watch the film."

Our source reveals, “Ravi Teja and Dulquer Salman will be seen playing cameos in the film."

Teja Sajja was tight lipped when we asked him about the revelations over phone.

Mirai, a high-octane action-adventure film blends with modern superhero story telling directed by Karthick Ghattamaneni is releasing across the globe in 8 languages on September 12, 2025.