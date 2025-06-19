Rana Daggubati Reveals Forgetting his Lines and Taking Snack Breaks While Discussing Rana Naidu S2

Rana Naidu, the high octane action crime thriller, returns after two years for its second season. Starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea, the series is created and directed by Karan Anshuman, alongside Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra who are part of the direction team as well. The cast and crew of the series recently spoke with IMDb in their exclusive segment ‘Burning Questions’, sharing their experience filming the series.

When the cast was asked about who forgets lines during filming and takes snack breaks often, they mentioned it would be Rana Daggubati. When asked about who would give good pep talks, they said it would be creator Karan Anshuman. As for improvising lines the most, everyone pointed to Abhishek Banerjee.

Kharbanda shared her experience on joining the franchise, she said, “I realized for the first time that this format of shooting is really hectic. I don't think anyone had the time to welcome me but I felt very much at home from the moment I entered the set. My character Alia Oberoi is everything that I've never done before. Every part of Alia Oberoi is very new to me but I had so much fun playing with her." She continued, “Rajat Kapoor was my partner in crime on set. Weirdly, I didn't think he had that in him but he's really funny and friendly. I genuinely had the best time with him. I wouldn't call it pranking but we played along a lot.”

Banerjee revealed who else from the industry would do justice to his character, he said, “Good casting doesn't happen immediately, it always takes time. But I'd say Adarsh Gourav."

Daggubati mentioned how sharing screen space with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati brought them even closer, he said, “"I lived most of my life with him. What's fun is this is the first time I got to shoot so much with him. We've become closer. Being around him is always fun and inspiring. He has a different take to many things in life and sees life very uniquely."