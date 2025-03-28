Rana Daggubati, Priya Mani win big at the OTT play Awards 2025

The best of the Telugu film industry – Rana Daggubati, Priya Mani and director Pradeep Maddali – were honoured for their stellar work on OTT at the prestigious OTTplay Awards 2025, which was held at JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai.

The star-studded event honoured outstanding performers and storytellers from across India and Tollywood actors brought home major laurels, with Rana Daggubati, Priya Mani and Pradeep Maddali winning the awards for Best Talk Show Host, Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie) and Best Director (Series), respectively.

While Rana, who had won the honour for The Rana Daggubati Show, could not attend the event, wife Miheeka Daggubati, who was also an integral part of the show, collected the award on his behalf.

Meanwhile, Priya Mani had won the award for her performance in the Aha show Bhaamakalapam 2, collected the trophy in the presence of her Family Man S1 co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Madhav. Cheering her on were South actors Nimisha Sajayan, Jyotika, Vedhika and Parvathy Thiruvothu, who had also won major categories at the third edition of OTTplay Awards.