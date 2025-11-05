Rana Daggubati Expands His Bollywood Horizons

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati, who has already made a mark beyond Tollywood, is now set to expand his creative footprint in Indian cinema by venturing deeper into multilingual film production. Under his banner, Spirit Media, Rana has lined up an exciting slate of projects and outlined ambitious future plans ahead of the release of his maiden production, Kaantha — a period thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.

During the promotional event of Kaantha, Rana officially announced Spirit Media’s Bollywood debut. The company will produce a film starring versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee, which will be an adaptation of the acclaimed novel Last Man in Tower by Booker Prize-winning author Aravind Adiga. The film will be directed by Ben Rekhi and promises to bring together a world-class creative team from across the globe.



Founded in 2005, Spirit Media is described as a new-age media company that focuses on content development and distribution, talent management, creative brand marketing, and blockchain-enabled digital content marketplaces. In recent years, the company has actively forayed into film production and distribution. Apart from Kaantha, Spirit Media is backing several upcoming titles including Dark Chocolate, Psyche Siddharth, and Premante.

Rana Daggubati has expressed his commitment to nurturing fresh talent and collaborating with creative producers, writers, and directors from various languages and film industries. With his growing portfolio and strategic vision, Rana seems poised to bridge the gap between regional and national cinema while building a truly pan-Indian creative ecosystem.