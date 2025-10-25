Ramya Moksha Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 9!

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has become one of the most talked-about shows among the viewers. The contestants are giving non-stop drama for the viewers with their rivalries in tasks. Recently, wild card entries made an entry into the house, and they changed the dynamics among the housemates.



If the latest reports are to be believed, Ramya Moksha of Alekhya Chitti Pickles is said to have been eliminated from the house. She was a wild card contestant, and stayed in the house for one week.

She got eliminated from the show due to poor votes.



Her elimination is not confirmed yet. Let’s wait and see in Sunday’s episode whether she is really leaving the house or not.



