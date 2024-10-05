Ramnagar Bunny is a youthful entertainer with a familiar story

TV actor Prabhakar’s son Chandrahas, who is popular as an attitude star on the internet, has made his big screen debut. Chandrahas marks his debut as an actor in the recently released, ‘Ramnagar Bunny’. Chandrahas went viral on social media due to his mannerisms. The film hit theaters on Friday. Let’s find out how is the film has shaped.



“Ram Nagar Bunny” is a youthful entertainer that follows the story of Bunny (Chandrahas), the carefree son of an auto driver (Muralidhar Goud) in Ram Nagar. Bunny is a charming young man who enjoys life with his friends without any responsibilities. However, his life takes a turn when he falls in love with Deepu (Richa Joshi), despite already having a devoted admirer in Shailu (Vismaya Sri).

As Bunny navigates his relationships, he finds himself drawn to Naina (Ambika Vani), who is already in a relationship with someone else. Meanwhile, gets involved with Tara (Ritu Mantra) a married woman, leading to complications.

The movie raises questions about Bunny’s behavior, such as why he ignores Shailu’s love and falls for Naina after Deepu. Why does he steal six lakhs meant for his sister’s wedding? And how does Naina ultimately end up with him?

The story, written by Veligonda Srinivas, may not be entirely new, but Chandrahas brings each scene to life with his charisma. He shines in fights, dances, and dialogue delivery, showcasing his potential as a hero.

The supporting cast, including Vismaya Sri, Richa Joshi, Ambika Vani, and Ritu Mantra, deliver decent performances. Muralidhar Goud stands out as a middle-class father, while Salim provides comic relief.

The cinematography by Ashkar Ali is an added attraction, and the songs and background score by Ashwin Hemanta are impressive. The production values are good, thanks to Divija Prabhakar, Malayaja Prabhakar, and ETV Prabhakar.

While some scenes feel unnecessary and drag on, the movie’s pace is generally well-maintained. Overall, “Ram Nagar Bunny” is a mass entertainer that showcases Chandrahas’ talent