Ramesh Varma Signs ₹350-Crore Multi-Film Deal with Pen Studios

Big-ticket deals between Telugu filmmakers and Bollywood production houses seem to be the order of the day. After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s three-film agreement with T-Series, another Telugu director has entered the spotlight. Director Ramesh Varma has reportedly signed a ₹350-crore deal with Mumbai-based Pen Studios to direct four films.

Sources say the agreement includes one large-scale project budgeted at ₹150 crore, along with three other films made at varying budgets. The lineup comprises one Hindi film, one Telugu film, and two bilingual projects. Top stars from Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema are said to be in discussions for these projects.

Ramesh Varma, who earlier delivered successful films such as Ride and Rakshasudu, is said to have impressed producer Ramesh Naidu with his scripts. This led to a collaboration with Pen Studios, headed by Dr Jayantilal Gada, culminating in the multi-film agreement.

Although one or two projects have already been initiated under the banner, the makers are now planning full-scale launches with leading actors and top technicians. Production is expected to gather momentum from 2026.

Confirming the development, Ramesh Varma said, “I will be making four films under this agreement. The work will begin soon, but I cannot disclose details regarding the cast or timelines at this stage.”

The deal is considered a major step in Ramesh Varma’s career and reflects the increasing collaboration between Telugu filmmakers and Bollywood production houses.