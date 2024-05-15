Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Faceoff in Double ismart teaser
The much-awaited teaser of Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s 'Double ISMART' is out now. The teaser that introduces all the main characters in the movie surely lives up to all the hype around it.
'Double ISMART' which is a sequel to iSmart Shankar is a character-driven movie where the protagonist appears in a badass character, while the set-up is much bigger compared to the prequel. He is mostly seen flirting with girls, fighting with goons, and doing other things that give him pleasure. He stumbles upon a gangster (Sanjay Dutt) who introduces himself as a big bull. Not just the action part, but as the teaser promises, the movie will have double entertainment and double mass madness.
Picture Courtesy : X
Ram played the role of Double ISMART effortlessly with a strong screen presence, body language, and diction. He indeed mastered the Hyderabad dialect. Puri must be appreciated for writing the character so remarkably. The dialogues hit like bullets.
Sanjay Dutt makes his presence felt as the main antagonist.
Ram Pothineni whose last outing Skanda was a big flop, would be hoping to revive his winning streak.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story