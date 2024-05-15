Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Faceoff in Double ismart teaser

Ram played the role of Double ISMART effortlessly with a strong screen presence, body language, and diction. He indeed mastered the Hyderabad dialect. Puri must be appreciated for writing the character so remarkably. The dialogues hit like bullets.

Sanjay Dutt makes his presence felt as the main antagonist.

Ram Pothineni whose last outing Skanda was a big flop, would be hoping to revive his winning streak.