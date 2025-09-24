Ram Gopal Varma's Praise for Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Sparks Speculation

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his unpredictable and often controversial statements, has once again surprised everyone — this time with praise for the Mega family.

In the past, RGV openly admired Power Star Pawan Kalyan, only to later criticize him after aligning himself with political controversies and the YSRCP. This shift in tone cost him the respect of many Pawan fans.



Now, on the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi completing 47 years in cinema, the director struck a different chord. Chiranjeevi marked the milestone with a heartfelt post thanking fans for their support since his 1978 debut, while Pawan Kalyan responded warmly, showing brotherly affection.



Jumping in, RGV tweeted that if Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan ever acted together, it would be nothing less than a “mega power gift” for Telugu audiences — a once-in-a-century film. While some fans welcomed his rare positivity, others remained skeptical, pointing out his history of frequent flip-flops.



Regardless, RGV’s message has sparked fresh buzz in industry circles, with many wondering what’s really brewing behind his sudden admiration for the Mega camp.