Ram Gopal Varma to Join Hands with Aditya Dhar

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all set to collaborate with Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar for an upcoming project titled Syndicate.



In recent times, RGV has been openly praising Aditya Dhar and his work, especially after experiencing the impact of Dhurandhar 2. Now, the admiration seems to have translated into a collaboration. According to reports, Aditya Dhar will produce Syndicate under his banner, Aditya Dhar Productions, while Ram Gopal Varma will helm the project.



The film is said to be a multi-starrer, and RGV himself confirmed the development with a striking statement:



“Post experiencing the impact of #Dhurandhar2, in the same breath of letting go of the past and inventing a new future… if Satya, Company, and Sarkar were my ode to my old guru Coppola, my next film Syndicate will be my ode to my new guru Aditya Dhar.”

As per sources, Syndicate will delve into the world of global terror networks such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS, exploring their alleged links with political systems in India. More details about the cast and production are expected to be revealed soon.



After a series of underwhelming films like Konda, Dangerous, and Vyuham Siddham, Ram Gopal Varma appears keen on making a strong comeback with this ambitious project.

