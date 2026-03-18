Dhurandhar 2 is Birth of New Cinematic Order: Ram Gopal Varma

Following the success of Dhurandhar Part 1, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had praised the first installment, revealed that he watched Dhurandhar Part 2 on Wednesday, hailing it as the “birth of a new cinematic order.” He declared that all the greatest films made so far, from Mughal-e-Azam to Sholay, would look like “TV serials” compared to Aditya Dhar’s latest work.

Taking to his favorite social media platform X, the Sathya director wrote, "After last nights watch of Dhurandhar 2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way, whether on it’s expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar breaking, and above all the psychological audio visual impact, it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS. This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed before in the previous WORLD of CINEMA. The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from Adithya Dhar's name , and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch Dhurandhar 2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW," he quoted.

In an earlier interview, Varma had said that in Indian cinematic history, no film has been awaited more eagerly than Dhurandhar 2. He even predicted that it could earn over Rs 120 crore in a single day.



After a long wait of three months, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the highly anticipated sequel to Dhurandhar, is set to release in theatres tomorrow ( March 19th, 2026), with paid previews shows already commenced across India. Audiences across the country are gearing up for one of the most-awaited Hindi film releases of 2026. Unlike the first film, the sequel will be a pan-India release, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second part will reveal how Ranveer Singh’s character, Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, goes deep undercover in Pakistan’s Lyari as Hamza Ali Mazari.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Rakesh Bedi reprising their respective roles.