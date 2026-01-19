Ram Gopal Varma Predicts Dhurandhar 2 to Be Biggest Multi-Starrer Movie Ever

Mumbai : Director Ram Gopal Varma predicts the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 to be the biggest "multi-starrer" movie of Bollywood after the success of its first instalment.

Taking to his X handle, the director explained the reason for the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2's sucess saying that the actors in the first instalment have now become huge stars after the first part, hence making the upcoming film a "biggest multi-starrer" movie ever in Indian cinema. "Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi-starrer ever, in the history of cinema, because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind, in terms of both their value and impact, which is what true stardom is really about. In the 1st part the characters could have been small or big, but now all of them have become giant superstars and hence Dhurandhar 2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever," wrote Ram Gopal Varma.



Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar', has rewritten the box office books by beating 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. According to veteran trade expert Taran Adarsh, 'Dhurandhar' surpassed the lifetime business of the Allu Arjun film, taking the total collection to over Rs 831.40 crore in its fifth week. "This is THE biggest moment in the HISTORY of #Hindi film business. Till not long ago, surpassing the *lifetime business* of #Pushpa2 #Hindi - the highest-grossing film in the #Hindi market - seemed unthinkable. But records are meant to be challenged... and shattered - and #Dhurandhar has done exactly that. #Dhurandhar has finally overtaken the *lifetime business* of #Pushpa2 #Hindi, emerging as the highest-grossing #Hindi film of all time on its fifth Tuesday [Day 33]," Taran Adarsh wrote in an X Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

The film is planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.

