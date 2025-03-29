RGV on Why Sholay 2 Was Never Made

Hyderabad: Sholay remains one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema, known for its gripping storyline, unforgettable characters, and legendary performances. Even decades after its release, fans continue to celebrate the film by recreating its iconic scenes. Many have expressed their desire for a sequel, but one was never made. During a recent interview on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers podcast, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma revealed why a sequel was never made and his skepticism after he received an interesting pitch for a sequel. Surprisingly, it involved international action star Jackie Chan

The filmmaker told Komal Nahta how acclaimed producer GP Sippy’s grandson reached out to him with a pitch for the sequel. “One idea I had, and this was also a trigger point, because Sascha Sippy, G. P. Sippy's grandson, he first called me saying that his father wants to make it. So, they have an idea to make a sequel to Sholay.”

He revealed how the sequel’s pitch involved Jackie Chan in it: “This guy told me the story: After the"Mehbooba Mehbooba" song, Gabbar Singh and Helen have a baby, who is Jr. Gabbar. So, Jr. Gabbar takes revenge for his father. Then, Viru and Basanti keep coming to see Radha. Jr. Gabbar kidnaps Basanti. In this, he also wants a Jackie Chan. I said, "What?" Sholay is the biggest brand in India, and Jackie Chan is the biggest brand in Asia. Imagine two big brands coming together. But that did not happen.”

Sholay featured an iconic cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh. Ram Gopal Varma is one of Indian cinema’s most influential directors, known for classics like Satya, Rangeela, and his iconic horror films. His unique vision sets him apart, consistently bringing fresh storytelling, innovative techniques, and gripping narratives to the big screen.

