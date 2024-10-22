Ram Charan's statue to feature his beloved pet at Madame Tussauds

Mumbai: Global star Ram Charan is set to join the ranks of iconic figures with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore, announced during the star-studded 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi. Scheduled to unveil in the summer of 2025, the announcement was accompanied by Charan receiving the "Madame Tussauds of the Future Award" for his remarkable contributions to cinema and global appeal.









"It's truly an honor to join the prestigious lineup of superstars at Madame Tussauds Singapore," said Ram Charan. "As a kid, I was awestruck by the lifelike figures of legendary actors, never dreaming I'd one day be among them. This recognition is a testament to my hard work and passion for my craft, and I'm grateful to Madame Tussauds for this incredible opportunity."



In a unique twist, Charan's beloved pet, Rhyme, will also be featured alongside him, making Charan the only celebrity besides Queen Elizabeth II to have a pet immortalized in wax. "Having Rhyme join me in this special experience means the world to me," he shared. "He’s a significant part of my life, and this representation captures the synergy between my work and personal life."

The partnership between IIFA and Madame Tussauds Singapore, established in 2017, continues to celebrate Indian cinema on a global stage, allowing fans to engage with their favorite stars in an exciting way.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with IIFA and welcome Ram Charan to the prestigious lineup of Indian cinema icons at Madame Tussauds Singapore,” said Alex Ward, Regional Director, Gateway Asia, Merlin Entertainments. "This partnership reaffirms our commitment to showcasing the global influence of Indian cinema and providing memorable experiences for our guests."

Charan's wax figure will enhance the existing "IIFA Zone" at Madame Tussauds Singapore, which already features iconic stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar, and Amitabh Bachchan.







