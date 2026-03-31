Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ Postponement Rumors: Producer SKN Clarifies After Viral Slip-Up

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi has become the center of intense speculation across social media platforms. Rumors recently surfaced suggesting that the film’s release might be pushed from April 20 to June 25, 2026. While the makers have yet to issue an official statement, the buzz reached a fever pitch following comments made by producer SKN at a promotional event for Chennai Love Story.

A video of his remarks went viral instantly, leaving fans concerned about a potential delay. However, the producer has since moved to clear the air regarding the unauthorized date.



Clarifying the situation, SKN explained that while people were inquiring about the release date for Chennai Love Story, writer and co-producer Sai Rajesh mentioned seeing tweets regarding a possible new date for Peddi. Rajesh had advised him to hold off on their own announcement until the Peddi team confirmed their plans.



SKN admitted he was momentarily confused by the audience's cheers, thinking the makers of Peddi might have already finalized June 26. He offered a sincere apology for the miscommunication, noting that "the makers should announce the new release date officially since Peddi is a big-ticket movie."



He urged fans not to misinterpret his comments, adding that he simply aims to release his film during a window free of major blockbusters. He concluded by reiterating that any official updates regarding a postponement would come directly from the production house.



Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner. The film features a musical score composed by AR Rahman.

