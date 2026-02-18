Ram Charan’s ‘PEDDI’: Director's Birthday Celebrated on Set

The upcoming film PEDDI, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is already generating a great deal of buzz. The song Chikri Chikri has created a massive buzz, leaving fans eager to experience the movie in theaters.



Recently, director Buchi Babu Sana celebrated his birthday on the sets of PEDDI. Actor Shiva Rajkumar, who plays a pivotal role in the film, surprised the director with a special gift and shared an adorable picture of the two together.

Once the director posted the photo on social media, it immediately went viral.



Production is currently moving at a brisk pace. With a musical score by the legendary AR Rahman and production by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, PEDDI is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 30, 2026.

