Ram Charan’s ‘PEDDI’: Director's Birthday Celebrated on Set

18 Feb 2026 11:17 AM IST

PEDDI is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 30, 2026.

Buchi Babu Sana, Shiva Rajkumar

The upcoming film PEDDI, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is already generating a great deal of buzz. The song Chikri Chikri has created a massive buzz, leaving fans eager to experience the movie in theaters.

Recently, director Buchi Babu Sana celebrated his birthday on the sets of PEDDI. Actor Shiva Rajkumar, who plays a pivotal role in the film, surprised the director with a special gift and shared an adorable picture of the two together.

Once the director posted the photo on social media, it immediately went viral.

Production is currently moving at a brisk pace. With a musical score by the legendary AR Rahman and production by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, PEDDI is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 30, 2026.

