Ram Charan’s ‘PEDDI’: Director's Birthday Celebrated on Set
The upcoming film PEDDI, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is already generating a great deal of buzz. The song Chikri Chikri has created a massive buzz, leaving fans eager to experience the movie in theaters.
Recently, director Buchi Babu Sana celebrated his birthday on the sets of PEDDI. Actor Shiva Rajkumar, who plays a pivotal role in the film, surprised the director with a special gift and shared an adorable picture of the two together.
Once the director posted the photo on social media, it immediately went viral.
Production is currently moving at a brisk pace. With a musical score by the legendary AR Rahman and production by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, PEDDI is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 30, 2026.