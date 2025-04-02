Ram Charan’s Peddi Audio Rights Set a New Record

Ram Charan’s upcoming movie, Peddi, is one of the most-anticipated films in the making. The film is being made on a grand scale, and is directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame.

Peddi's first-look poster, released on the Global Star's birthday recently, received a thumping response from all quarters, generating positive buzz about the film among the audience.

According to sources, T-Series has acquired the audio rights for Peddi for a substantial amount. It is being reported that the audio rights for Peddi have been sold for a whopping Rs 35 crore, which includes the audio rights across all languages, marking the highest price in the career of the RRR and Game Changer actor.



The music is being composed by Oscar award-winning composer A.R. Rahman. Given the craze he enjoys among music lovers, the massively gainful deal shouldn't come as a surprise.



Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings are going to unveil a powerful glimpse video (titled First Shot) on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami (on April 6, 2025). Keep watching this space for more Peddi updates.