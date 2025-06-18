Ram Charan's Peddi Action Sequence To Be Most Audacious

Ram Charan and Director Buchi Babu Sana have teamed up for Peddi. The film’s first glimpse, unveiled in April, received a resounding response from all quarters. Regular shooting for the film is currently in full swing in Hyderabad.



According to reports, Ram Charan and the film’s unit have been shooting an action sequence on a specially crafted train set. The makers of the movie believe it's going to be one of the highlights of Peddi.

The team is very confident that this sequence will appeal to the audience and might significantly raise expectations for the film.

The filming of this train set action sequence is expected to take a couple more days.



Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the female lead opposite Charan.

This marks the first time the duo will share screen space together, and audiences are eagerly anticipating this fresh pairing on the big screen.

Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu are also part of the film. A.R. Rahman is composing the music.

