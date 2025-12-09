Ram Charan's Heartwarming Gesture Wins Over Social Media

Ram Charan is a notable star in the entertainment industry. He has a solid fan following both in and outside the country. A group of his fans travelled from Japan to Hyderabad to meet him personally.



The RRR star made their day by spending quality time with them. His video with the fans has gone viral on all social media. This small gesture from Charan has been winning hearts on social media.



Peddi is his next feature film release in theatres, scheduled for a March release in 2026. Buchi Babu Sana is wielding the megaphone for it. Shivarajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and others are playing different roles in it. AR Rahman is its music director.

