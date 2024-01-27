Ram Charan Expresses Gratitude as Father Chiranjeevi Gets Padma Award

Global star Ram Charan took to social media to share a heartfelt message congratulating his father, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.

Mega star Chiranjeevi, an icon in the Indian film industry, was honored with this distinction for his exceptional contributions to cinema and the arts.



Having graced the silver screen in over 160 films across multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada, he stands as one of the most successful and revered actors. This marks his second Padma Award, having previously received the Padma Bhushan in 2006, solidifying his status as a distinguished figure in the world of entertainment.

Ram Charan, visibly proud of his father's achievement, chose Twitter as the platform to extend his congratulations. In a tweet, he expressed, “Congratulations @KChiruTweets ❤️on the prestigious ‘Padma Vibhushan’! Your contribution to Indian cinema and society at large has played an instrumental role in shaping me and inspiring countless fans. You are an impeccable citizen of this great nation..



Immense gratitude to Government of India & @narendramodi Ji for this honour and recognition. 🙏🏻



A big shout-out to all fans & well-wishers for their support.🙏🏻



Here’s to your well-deserved honour #Megastar #PadmaVibhushan #PadmaVibhushanChiranjeevi 🌟✨"

The Padma Vibhushan, one of the highest civilian honors in India, recognizes individuals for their exceptional service in various fields, including the arts, literature, sports, public service, and more.

The entire film fraternity and fans alike join in applauding mega star Chiranjeevi’s remarkable journey and outstanding achievements and Ram Charan takes centre stage as a proud son.

