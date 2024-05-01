Ram Charan’s Game Changer Chennai Schedule Begins

Kollywood filmamker Shankar is back to work after a break for his daughter’s wedding. He is busy juggling two mega projects—Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Game Changer with Ram Charan. While the makers of Indian 2 are said to be planning a huge audio launch in May for Indian 2, the director has turned his focus to Game Changer. The latest we hear is that



Tollywood Mega Power Star Ram Charan left for Chennai on Wednesday. He has a two-day shoot schedule of his most awaited film—Game Changer. The actor is all set to join the film crew in Tamil Nadu’s capital to finish some crucial scenes for the movie.

Game Changer, helmed by Shankar, has created quite a buzz since the day the film was announced. The movie features an impressive cast, including the likes of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani and Anjali in prominent roles.

Ram Charan is going all out for Game Changer. His fans can’t wait to see him on the big screen after the super success of RRR, directed by Rajamouli. The first single Jaragandi by Thaman is already a chartbuster. Game Changer is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.