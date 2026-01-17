Ram Charan’s Chikiri Chikiri Song Sets Unique Record

Reigning star Ram Charan’s much-anticipated sports drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has kickstarted its musical promotions on a massive note with its first single, Chikiri Chikiri. The song has created a sensation across platforms, crossing 200 million views worldwide across five languages, setting a unique record.



Composed by AR Rahman, Chikiri Chikiri is driven by an infectious upbeat rhythm, raw energy, and a celebratory vibe. Ram Charan’s swag, grace, and electrifying dance moves have further elevated the track’s appeal. The song boasts strong repeat value, garnering over 2 million likes and dominating music charts with more than 60 million audio streams across leading platforms. Music lovers and movie enthusiasts have embraced it as an everyday playlist favourite.



The song’s viral wave has also taken social media by storm. More than 300,000 Instagram Reels and around 870,000 YouTube Shorts feature fans recreating the song’s iconic hook step, sparking a global trend among young audiences.



Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.



Peddi is gearing up for a grand pan-India theatrical release on March 27.

