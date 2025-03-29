 Top
Ram Charan’s 40th Birthday Bash: A Star-Studded Celebration

DC Correspondent
29 March 2025 10:53 AM IST

Actor Ram Charan turned 40 on March 27 and celebrated the milestone with close friends and family in a grand bash hosted by his wife, Upasana Konidela.

Lakshmi Manchu, who was among the attendees, shared exclusive inside glimpses from the party on her Instagram stories. One standout picture featured her posing with Ram Charan inside a see-through photo booth designed to resemble a magazine cover, with the words “Global Star” and “Special Birthday Edition” written on it. Wishing him on his special day, she wrote, “Happy birthday, you beautiful human, the world is a better place with you in it.”

In another post, Lakshmi shared a picture alongside Ram Charan and his sister, Sushmita Konidela, captioning it, “Posers. Charan appy burthina Roju.” The birthday bash was an intimate yet stylish affair, reflecting the star’s global influence and strong bonds with loved ones.


