Ram Charan Wraps Up RC 16 Schedule with Shiva Rajkumar

Ram Charan has completed the latest shooting schedule of his much-awaited film RC 16, which features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. “The current schedule was finished yesterday, and the team will take a short break for the upcoming festival weekend. Filming will resume after April 5,” a source reveals.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, RC 16 is a grand village sports drama that has already created a lot of buzz, even before its official title reveal. “Expectations are high, and the film is set to be a cinematic spectacle,” the source adds.

The team recently wrapped up an important schedule in Hyderabad, where key scenes featuring Ram Charan, Jagapathi Babu, and Shiva Rajkumar were shot. “This portion of the shoot was crucial in setting the film’s tone,” an insider shares.

The next schedule will move to Delhi, with sequences planned at iconic locations like Jama Masjid and the Parliament building.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, the film’s leading lady, has completed some of her portions. Fans are eagerly awaiting the grand title reveal, which will take place on Ram Charan’s birthday, March 27, 2025. Anticipation is building as they await confirmation on whether the speculated title Peddhi is indeed final.