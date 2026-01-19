Ram Charan Wraps Up Key Climax Portions of Peddi

Reigning star Ram Charan appears to be highly excited about his upcoming film Peddi, in which he plays a talented sports person from a tribal background. According to sources, Ram Charan and the team recently completed shooting a few crucial portions of the climax at a sports stadium in the city and have taken a short break before commencing the next schedule in February.



Sources reveal that Ram Charan will be seen sharing important scenes with Kannada superstar Shivrajkumar, who plays a powerful village head in the film. The movie will also feature a romantic song sequence with Janhvi Kapoor. “Ram Charan has around 40 days of shooting left before he wraps up Peddi. He is extremely enthusiastic about this periodic sports epic,” the source adds.



Set against the backdrop of the 1980s and inspired by real-life incidents, Peddi marks the first time Ram Charan is portraying a tribal sportsman. “It is a rooted, real-life role, and Ram Charan is putting in his best effort to perfect both his look and performance. Sporting long hair and a thick beard, his rugged, muscular transformation has already gone viral on social media. He is working hard to raise the bar for sports-based emotional dramas,” the source notes.



Apart from showcasing his sporting skills, including cricket, the film will also have space for romance. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will feature together in two songs. “The romantic track will be soulful, realistic, and emotionally engaging,” the source adds.



Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is expected to be Ram Charan’s big comeback film, aiming to connect with audiences worldwide. The film is slated for release on March 27, with the actor planning extensive promotions across multiple states in March.

