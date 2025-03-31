Ram Charan to unleash his comic side in ‘Peddi’?

Hyderabad: After delivering intense, action-packed performances in RRR and Game Changer, leading star Ram Charan is set to explore his lighter side in his upcoming film Peddi, much to the delight of his fans.

“Ram Charan plays a tribal youth who shares playful banter with his friends and villagers, allowing him to showcase his comic timing in the film’s major portions,” reveals a source. “Of course, as the story unfolds, he transitions into a more emotional and intense role, making this one of the most unique performances of his career.”

A few days ago, the makers unveiled his first look from Peddi, and his rugged, intense avatar took the internet by storm. “His transformation from a soft-natured youth to a formidable force will be a major highlight,” the source adds. “Beyond his emotional depth, the film will also showcase his cricketing and football skills in this sports-centric entertainer.”

Coming from the legendary Chiranjeevi family, Ram Charan has carried the legacy of action roles, with hits like Magadheera, Nayak, and Dhruva cementing his stardom in Tollywood. However, after his globally acclaimed performance as a fiery British officer in RRR, he is now set to unveil a new dimension of his acting prowess. “This role will offer audiences a fresh perspective on Ram Charan,” the insider concludes.