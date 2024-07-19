Ram Charan to be honored with prestigious award at IFFM!

Global star Ram Charan is all set to be part of the prestigious event- Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) that is scheduled from August 15 to 25. The IFFM has announced Ram Charan as the guest of honour for the event.

The Superstar actor who recently finished shooting for his next project titled 'Game Changer' with director Shanker will fly to Australia to take part in the event. Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), the IFFM official handle confirmed the news and wrote, " Are you excited or ARE YOU EXCITED? Because Global Star Ram Charan is coming to the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024. Are we ready to dance to Naatu Naatu?"

It is reported that the 'RRR' star would be awarded with the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture at the festival. If the reports are to be true then Ram Charan will be the first Indian celebrity to receive the honour at IFFM.



The annual film festival was founded in 2010 and the guest list includes AR Rahman, Vikrant Massey, Karan Johar among others. Meanwhile, Films including 12th Fail, Chamkila, Chandu Champion, Maharaj and premalu are in the fray among others for the 'Best Film' award.