Ram Charan Rocks in “Rai Raa Raa”; Chiru Calls It “Sheer Fire on Screen”

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is steadily building a massive buzz ahead of its release. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on April 30, 2026.



After the first single “Chikiri Chikiri” created a sensation on social media, the makers have now unveiled another energetic number, “Rai Raa Raa”. The song has quickly grabbed attention for Ram Charan’s electrifying dance moves, leaving fans thrilled. The track has been choreographed by Jani, while Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman has scored the music.



Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to social media to praise the song and his son’s performance. Sharing his excitement, he wrote that “Rai Raa Raa” from Peddi is “sheer fire on screen,” calling it a stunning blend of energy, emotion, and cinematic brilliance.



He added that watching Ram Charan light up the screen with effortless grace and electrifying speed filled him with immense pride. Chiranjeevi also appreciated director Buchi Babu Sana for the picturisation, A. R. Rahman for the magical composition and vocals, and Jani Master for the power-packed choreography.



The megastar further complimented cinematographer R. Rathnavelu for the magnificent visuals, lyricist Anantha Sriram for the meaningful lyrics, and producer Venkata Satish Kilaru for backing the film’s grand vision.



The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar, and Divyenndu Sharma appear in key roles. With the songs already striking a chord with audiences, expectations around Peddi are growing stronger with each update.



Meanwhile, director Kona Venkat says Ram Charan is once again showcasing his dancing prowess. “He is known as one of the finest dancers among Telugu stars, alongside Jr NTR and Allu Arjun,” he says.



Kona Venkat adds that several of Ram Charan’s songs over the years have won appreciation for his graceful movements and quirky steps. “From ‘Bangaru Kodipetta’ in Magadheera to ‘Freedom’ in Yevadu and ‘Rooba Rooba’ in Orange, Ram Charan has consistently impressed audiences with his dancing skills,” he concludes