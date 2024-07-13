Ram Charan picks pay cheque over share in Game Changer profits?

If a reliable source is to be believed, reigning star Ram Charan has reportedly agreed to take home a pay cheque instead of taking a share in profits for his upcoming film ‘Game Changer’. “He is very practical and understanding,”says the source and adds, “Ram Charan has agreed to settle for Rs 90 crore remuneration for his work in big ticket film ‘Game Changer’ and almost forgone Rs 15 to 20 crores which the share in the profits would have fetched him,” he adds.



Actually, producer Dil Raju has resolved to make an action adventure ‘Game Changer’ and roped in superstar Ram Charan and reigning director Shankar for his magnum opus. “All three big names agreed for a equitable share of 33% each in the business of the film which includes theatrical, digital, satellite and other rights. However, things went haywire a bit and even the budget crossed Rs 400 crore mark so Ram Charan decided to limit himself to remuneration and wanted producers to make some money ,” he points out. The action-adventure will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other languages because of the huge popularity of the actor-director combination, and buyers from various regions are showing a lot of interest in this message-driven action saga loaded with visually pleasing songs. “Despite taking more than two years in production, the producer, and director will make good money once the business deals open up,” concludes the source.





