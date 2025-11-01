Ram Charan ‘Peddi’ To Make A Splash At A R Rahman Concert

Director Buchi Babu Sana is steadily building excitement around Peddi, the upcoming Ram Charan starrer. The much-awaited film, featuring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.



In the midst of mounting anticipation, Buchchi Babu dropped an intriguing update on social media, writing:



“Can’t wait to experience the magic of @arrahman sir live on Nov 8th at the #MegaConcert. Every tune he creates turns into pure emotion. Honored to be working with the maestro for our next film #Peddi. Let’s meet at the concert, sir — something special is yet to come.”





His post has sparked widespread speculation that the film’s first single—composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman—will be unveiled during the grand concert at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, on November 8, 2025.



With Peddi slated for a worldwide release on March 27, 2026, and backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings, fans are now eagerly awaiting this musical curtain-raiser.