Ram Charan Matches Steps to Rahman's Rocking Beat

The much-awaited first single announcement from Ram Charan’s Peddi has finally landed, and the buzz is electric. Fans were eager to hear AR Rahman’s sample tune, and the moment it dropped, the internet exploded. The beat is catchy, fresh, and instantly addictive — but it’s Ram Charan’s killer moves that have completely stolen the show.



Dressed in a simple shirt and pants, with a red kerchief tied around his neck, Charan delivers a hook step oozing effortless swag. The smooth slide into the beat, that perfect shoulder-footwork sync, and the now-iconic shot of him smoking a beedi while dancing close to the ground — it’s pure mass mania. The choreography is sharp, fluid, and tailor-made to dominate Reels and Shorts. Fans are already calling it one of his most stylish moves in recent years.



Within minutes, the hook step began trending, turning this sample track into an instant viral sensation. With the full song slated for release on November 7, 2025, followed by AR Rahman’s live performance in Hyderabad, the hype is only set to soar. The massive response to the first single signals that Peddi is gearing up for a blockbuster run at the box office.



'Ram charan role in the sports drama has varied dimensions," says a source and adds, "He has worked on his looks, body language and also added innocence with fierceness to bring a new dimension to his sports-centric role which is a mix of fun and emotion in right measure. He will be romancing village belle Janvhi Kapoor in this gripping rural drama' he concludes.