Ram Charan Marks 18 Years in Cinema with Pan-India Film Peddi

Reigning star Ram Charan marks 18 years in the film industry with a deep dive into one of his most ambitious roles in the upcoming Pan-India film Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, the film promises a raw, emotionally charged narrative set against a rugged rural backdrop. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas’ Venkata Satish Kilaru and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi is being crafted on a grand cinematic canvas.

Unveiled on the occasion of Charan’s 18th anniversary since his blockbuster debut in Chirutha, the latest poster captures him in a strikingly intense look. Standing alone on a railway track, backpack slung over his shoulder, and a beedi in hand, Charan exudes a rugged, massy vibe. His unpolished styling, fierce eyes, and rugged beard reflect the raw soul of Peddi.

Charan will be seen in multiple looks across the film, each representing different emotional beats. His physical transformation, immersive training, and preparation underscore his dedication to the role.

AR Rahman, Academy Award-winning composer, scores the music, with the first single set to release soon.

The shoot is currently underway, with Charan and the lead cast actively participating in production. Janhvi Kapoor headlines as the female lead, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma appear in crucial roles. The film also boasts top-tier technicians, including R Rathnavelu (cinematography) and National Award-winner Navin Nooli (editing).

Peddi is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

Cast: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma

Technical Crew: