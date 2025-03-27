Ram Charan Looks Intense in His Next, PEDDI

Noted star Ram Charan is gearing up to set the silver screen ablaze with his highly anticipated 16th film, PEDDI. Helmed by National Award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana (Uppena fame), this pan-India spectacle is backed by the powerhouse production banner Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings. The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas.

On the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers unveiled the film’s title and first-look poster, sending fans into a frenzy. The poster showcases Ram Charan in a rugged, no-nonsense avatar—sporting a cigar and exuding raw power. Another striking visual features him gripping an old cricket bat, set against the backdrop of a rustic village stadium illuminated by floodlights, hinting at an intense sports drama intertwined with rural grit.

Mounted on a grand scale with an unprecedented budget, PEDDI boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Kannada megastar Shiva Rajkumar plays a crucial role, alongside leading lady Janhvi Kapoor, with Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma adding to the powerhouse lineup. The film also brings together top-tier technicians, including Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman for the music, celebrated cinematographer R. Rathnavelu ISC, National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, and acclaimed production designer Avinash Kolla.

With an electrifying first look and a team of National Award-winning talents, PEDDI is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle. The anticipation is at an all-time high, and fans eagerly await what promises to be a gripping and larger-than-life experience.