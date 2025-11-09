 Top
Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor Steal The Show at AR Rahman’s Hyderabad Concert

Entertainment
9 Nov 2025 3:47 PM IST

The Peddi duo surprise fans as they join Rahman on stage, adding star power to a night of music and celebration

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor made a surprise appearance at AR Rahman’s live concert in Hyderabad, delighting fans with their Peddi film updates and Telugu charm.

Music maestro A.R. Rahman’s live concert in Hyderabad on Saturday turned into a star-studded celebration when actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor joined him on stage. The surprise appearance of the Peddi duo thrilled fans who had gathered to enjoy Rahman’s timeless melodies.

Addressing the cheering crowd, Ram Charan said, “Chikiri is doing record numbers in all languages. It was a childhood dream for me to be part of Rahman sir’s music, and Peddi is my favourite subject. I think it can’t get luckier than this.” His words drew loud applause.

Janhvi Kapoor charmed the audience with her Telugu speech, saying she felt lucky to be part of Peddi and hoped fans would love their first single, Chikiri Chikiri. “We are working very hard to give you all a unique and different experience through this movie,” she added.

Expressing her admiration for Rahman, Janhvi said it was an honour to share the stage with artists she has long admired. Rahman, in turn, praised the beauty of the Telugu language and shared his excitement about composing for Peddi.

Photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media, especially clips of Janhvi’s Telugu address, which has won over many fans.

Peddi tells the story of a rural cricketer, as hinted by its promos, and marks Rahman’s return to Telugu cinema after Komaram Puli (2010) and Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016). The film is slated for theatrical release on March 27, 2026.


Banda Prakash
Banda Prakash

