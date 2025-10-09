Ram Charan Has Undergone a Makeover for Peddi: Source

A source close to the production team has dismissed rumours suggesting that the much-hyped Ram Charan starrer Peddi might be delayed. “These reports are completely baseless.The film is very much on track and will hit theatres on March 27, 2026, as planned,” the source clarified.

The unit is currently preparing to shoot a grand song sequence in Pune. “It’s going to be a soulful melody composed by A.R. Rahman,” the source adds.



Ram Charan, known for his dedication to transformations, will be sporting multiple looks in the film. “Charan has gone for a complete makeover, and renowned stylist Aalim Hakim is working on his long hair and beard to create distinct styles for the film. Aalim, who has previously styled big stars like Mahesh Babu, NTR, and Prabhas, charges around ₹2.5 lakh per haircut — he’s expensive but in huge demand,” the source reveals. Hakim has been closely collaborating with director Buchi Babu Sana to fine-tune Charan’s look and mood for each phase of the story.



After extensive shooting schedules in Hyderabad and the specially erected Vizianagaram set, the team is now heading to Pune. “A visually stunning song featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be shot in this schedule. With music by Academy Award-winner A.R. Rahman and choreography by Jani Master, the track promises to be a treat for fans — blending soulful music with striking visuals and the sparkling chemistry of the lead pair,” the source shares.

Meanwhile, post-production work is progressing simultaneously. “The team is working round-the-clock to ensure the project stays perfectly on schedule.

Ram Charan’s look will be a major highlight, while Janhvi Kapoor will surprise audiences as a rustic village girl. Both are set to make a solid impression in songs and scenes,” the source concludes.