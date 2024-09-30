Ram Charan happy to join Madame Tussauds family

Telugu superstar Ram Charan is set to receive a wax statue at the iconic Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London. But this isn’t just a typical wax figure unveiling — this time, it’s a double delight. The beloved pet dog of Ram Charan, Rhyme, will also be honored with a life-size wax figure at the museum, a first in Madame Tussauds’ history. "I am to join Madame Tussauds family, 'says Ram Charan in a video with artists. "I am want to be closer to you all through my wax statue and I am looking forward to statue" he adds

The clip shows Ram Charan walking into a studio with Rhyme, both looking calm and composed as the museum staff and wax artists meticulously take their measurements. They even go as far as matching the exact shade of Rhyme’s fur.

Ram Charan expressed his gratitude in the video, sharing how honored he feels to be part of the Madame Tussauds family. He mentioned that this statue will help him connect more intimately with his global fanbase, allowing them to interact with a lifelike representation of him, and now, his faithful dog as well.

For fans of Ram Charan, this wax figure is yet another milestone in the actor’s glittering career. Charan has made a massive impact on Telugu cinema and Indian films at large.

On the work front, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of Game Change.