Ram Charan Hails Archery As A Disciplined Sport

The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Thursday announced actor and global icon Ram Charan as the brand ambassador for the inaugural Archery Premier League (APL), set to be held from October 2 to 12 at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi.



Expressing his excitement, Ram Charan said, “Archery is a sport that demands discipline, focus, and resilience. I am proud to be associated with the Archery Premier League, which will not only provide an international platform for Indian archers but also give them the chance to shine on the global stage. I hope to inspire the next generation of athletes through this journey.”



The APL, designed as a franchise-based league, will see 36 of India’s top archers, along with 12 international participants, competing across six teams. The competition will feature both recurve and compound disciplines in a high-energy, under-the-lights format.



AAI President Arjun Munda highlighted the importance of the initiative: “APL will serve as a platform for archers from villages across the country to showcase their talent. With Ram Charan as the brand ambassador, we believe more youth will be drawn to archery.”



AAI General Secretary Virendra Sachdeva added, “This is not just a league, but a stepping stone towards achieving India’s Olympic dream. With Ram Charan onboard, the APL will gain wider acceptance globally.”