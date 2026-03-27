Ram Charan Greets Fans on Sets After Injury, Reassures All

Ram Charan made his first public appearance after sustaining an injury during the shoot of his upcoming film Peddi, and the actor’s calm, composed presence instantly reassured fans.



The incident occurred while he was filming an action sequence for the movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The actor reportedly suffered a minor injury near his eye and underwent a small medical procedure that required a few stitches. Despite initial concerns, sources confirmed that the injury was not serious.



Displaying remarkable commitment, Ram Charan returned to the sets without taking a long break and resumed shooting. When he met fans, he was wearing traditional black attire and a mala, as he is currently observing a spiritual practice.



Fans gathered on the sets were thrilled to see him in good health. Many had been worried after hearing about the accident, but their fears were put to rest as the actor interacted warmly, posed for selfies, and spent time with them. Videos of this interaction have since gone viral on social media.



The fan meet was specially arranged ahead of his birthday, making it a memorable moment for his admirers. Ram Charan turns 41 on March 27, and the interaction added to the celebrations. A fan described the experience as a dream come true.

Earlier rumours had suggested that the injury, especially around his eye, was severe. However, his team clarified that it was only minor and there was no cause for concern.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Peddi, a sports-centric drama that has already generated buzz, with the actor undergoing a notable makeover for the role.

