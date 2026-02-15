Ram Charan Greets Buchi Babu Sana, Hails His Passion

Reigning star Ram Charan, who has teamed up with director Buchi Babu Sana for the sports-centric drama Peddi, took to X to wish the filmmaker on his birthday. Sharing a heartfelt message, Ram Charan wrote, “Wishing my #Peddi captain @BuchiBabuSana Garu a very happy birthday! Your passion, detailing, and rooted storytelling inspire me every single day on set. Let’s create many more magical stories together. May this year bring you all the recognition your hard work truly deserves.”

Impressed by the emotional depth of the script, Ram Charan is said to be working intensively on Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Apart from undergoing a complete physical transformation, the actor is reportedly going the extra mile to elevate his character in the sports drama. The project, however, faced delays due to unforeseen circumstances.

The makers have now officially confirmed that Peddi will hit theatres worldwide on April 30, strategically targeting the long summer holiday season. A newly released poster features Ram Charan in an intense and ferocious avatar, sporting a heavy beard, unkempt long hair, and a nose ring, further raising expectations.

“Ram Charan is working at a brisk pace and is set to wrap up the film soon. He will also be dancing with a Bollywood diva for a special song once a leading heroine is finalised,” a source revealed.

The first glimpse of Peddi received a massive response from fans, while the first single, Chikiri Chikiri, composed by AR Rahman, has already crossed over 200 million views, setting impressive digital records. The team plans to keep the buzz alive with regular updates in the coming weeks.

Ram Charan is keen on delivering a blockbuster and making a strong comeback, especially after his last release, Game Changer, failed to meet expectations at the box office.