Ram Charan Draws Attention at Big Fat Wedding

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s first single Chikiri Chikiri from Peddi continues to dominate music charts. Meanwhile, the actor turned heads at the grand wedding hosted by billionaire businessman Raju Mantena.

Ram Charan attended the high-profile wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur, where he stepped out in a black suit, looking effortlessly regal and sharply dressed. His bearded look added to his charm, making him the centre of attention as cameras followed him throughout the event.



Pictures of the actor from the ceremony have now taken social media by storm, with fans widely praising his style and elegance. Ram Charan was also seen interacting with notable guests, including former U.S. President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and IIFA founder Andre Timmins.



The star will soon resume shooting for Peddi to complete the remaining portions. The rural sports drama, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and others in key roles, is slated for release on March 27, 2026.