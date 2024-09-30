Script work for Ram Charan's upcoming sports drama getting costlier?

Realising that it is going to be a magnum opus, the producers of reigning star Ram Charan's next film, a sports dama, have reportedly spent a bomb on script work alone. It is directed by young director Buchi Babu Sana. “The producers didn't mind spending more than Rs 2.5 to 3 crores just for the script work and in fine-tuning it and conducted a slew of discussions,” says a source who adds, “Few top writers also shared some tips to make it an engaging film since it was having a big star like Ram Charan ,"he adds.



Besides, director Buchi Babu hasn’t done a star-studded movie before but came up with an interesting and gripping sports-centric theme. “He made a heart-wrenching love story ‘Uppena’. Thereafter, he has readied a hard-hitting story and impressed the producers to invest big. So few big guns heard the script and suggested ideas,” he adds.

Ram Charan will begin shooting for this film after the release of 'Game Changer' and is already working on his look and physique and toiling hard under a special trainer.

Buchi Babu made his debut with tragic love story 'Uppenna' and arrived in Tollywood with a bang and now he has an ambitious project on hand with A R Rahman composing music for this tribal land movie.