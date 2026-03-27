Ram Charan as Peddi Pehelwan in Special Glimpse Draws Attention

Actor Ram Charan celebrates his birthday today, and the makers of his highly anticipated Pan-India spectacle Peddi have marked the occasion, and the auspicious Sri Rama Navami, with a power-packed gift for fans. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting, the team released the electrifying Peddi Pehelwan glimpse.



The video opens with a philosophical, hard-hitting voiceover that instantly sets the stakes- wrestling isn’t a sport of bats and balls, it’s a battlefield of survival. The visuals plunge us into a raw, traditional wrestling pit where dust, sweat, and sheer willpower dominate every frame. We witness the rise of Peddi Pehelwan as he endures brutal training, scaling brick walls, lifting massive sandbags, and mastering the traditional Gada with unwavering determination.



Ram Charan’s transformation is nothing short of staggering. With chiselled six-pack abs, ripped muscles, and an intensity that burns through the screen, he embodies a true Pehelwan. One standout moment—where he wields the mace and strikes a Hanuman-like pose, feels tailor-made for the spiritual fervour of Sri Rama Navami. And his final dialogue, “Choodume… Aate Naa Pogaru…”, lands like thunder, sending mass vibes roaring.



Director Buchi Babu Sana delivers a goosebumps-loaded feast, showcasing Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar. Every frame packs whistle-worthy energy, building massive hype around the film.



The technical backbone further elevates the experience. R Rathnavelu crafts a gritty, immersive visual palette, capturing the sweat-soaked intensity of the wrestling world. The background score by Academy Award winner AR Rahman throbs with tribal rhythms that heighten the tension. Navin Nooli’s sharp editing accentuates every hard-hitting moment, while Avinash Kolla’s production design brings rustic India alive with authenticity. With these top-tier craftsmen at work, the production values shine through every frame.



Janhvi Kapoor plays the leading lady, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will be seen in prominent roles.



The glimpse not only celebrates Ram Charan’s birthday but also signals the emergence of a ferocious force- Peddi Pehelwan is here, and his roar is just getting started.



The makers yet again clarified that, the film Peddi is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on April 30th.





