Rakul stuns in red lehenga as showstopper for Archana Kochhar in Dubai

Dubai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh dazzled the runway at the International Fashion Week Dubai, gracing designer Archana Kochhar's showcase with her radiant presence. The event witnessed the fusion of Mumbai's vibrant essence with Dubai's cosmopolitan flair, as Kochhar unveiled her latest collection, "Bollywood Bling".



Inspired by the opulent glamour of Bollywood and the rich hues of Indian jewels, the collection encapsulates the allure of Indian fashion with a contemporary twist. Dominated by the resplendent colors of Sapphire and Emerald, each ensemble is adorned with intricate hand-embroidered sequins and exquisite stonework, creating a mesmerizing shimmer that captivates the audience.





Kochhar's designs seamlessly blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern silhouettes, offering a luxurious yet wearable range of garments. From stylistic saris that exude elegance to contemporary lehengas that radiate sophistication, the collection caters to every woman's desire for glamour and grandeur.



The spotlight of the show was undoubtedly Rakul Preet, whose ethereal grace and charisma brought each ensemble to life. Her effortless charm and poise perfectly complemented the exuberance of the collection, earning her accolades from fashion enthusiasts and critics alike. Speaking about the collection, Archana Kochhar expressed her delight at showcasing her designs at the prestigious International Fashion Week Dubai. "Bollywood Bling is a celebration of India's rich cultural heritage and the timeless allure of Bollywood glamour. I wanted to create a collection that embodies the spirit of festivity and joy, perfect for the nighttime shimmers and sangeet festivities," said Kochhar.





The title sponsor for the show was Kundan Spaces. The jewelry of the show was by Kiara Jewellers Dubai. The travel partner was Rayna Tours. The associate partners were The Artist Beauty Lounge and The Billionaire Affair.

