Rakul Preet Singh’s poorly-etched role in ‘Indian 2’

Noted actress Rakul Preet Singh who delivered big hits like ‘Nannakku Prematho’ and ‘Sarrainodu’ has disappointed her fans with a poorly-etched role in ‘Indian 2’. “She plays lover girl to Siddharth and urges him to move with her to the US and also bails him out,” says a source and adds, “Thereafter, her role has nothing much to do in the film and only saving grace of her role was when she questions her rich parents for making her bother a doctor, who doesn’t know the basics of medicine and then her role fizzles out,” he adds. However, she promoted the film in Hyderabad and Chennai and looked pretty and cheerful all through the promotions.







With her rivals like Samantha, Kajal, and Rashmika taking up women-centric movies, Rakul also wants to join the fray. “She doesn’t need to follow anyone since she is capable of making her own decisions. She was busy in Bollywood with films like ‘Chattriwala’ and ‘Boo’ and now she is looking for a meaty role in Tollywood. And ready to carry a film on her shoulders, if she finds one,” he concludes.

Rakul had played all kinds of roles including bubbly lover girl roles and performance-centric roles in films like 'Rarandoi Veduka Choodam' and 'Konda Polam' and proved her mettle. "She has done varied roles and won loads of appreciation for her performance-oriented roles. She also gained a huge fan following with her glam-centric roles opposite superstars like NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Naga Chaitanya. She is also waiting for the right script to return to Tollywood," he points out




